Blood donation camp to be set up for thalassemia children

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Thalassemia Welfare Society(PTWS) will set up a Blood Donation Camp for thalassemia patients at District Courts on October 6 .

The PTWS spokesman Muhammad Asad has appealed to the people to come forward and be a part of its campaign to donate blood for thalassemia patients.

"It's the responsibility of all the stakeholders of the society as lives of thalassemia children depends on blood transfusion," he added.