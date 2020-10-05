UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blood Donation Camp To Be Set Up For Thalassemia Children

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 08:54 PM

Blood donation camp to be set up for thalassemia children

The Pakistan Thalassemia Welfare Society(PTWS) will set up a Blood Donation Camp for thalassemia patients at District Courts on October 6

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Thalassemia Welfare Society(PTWS) will set up a Blood Donation Camp for thalassemia patients at District Courts on October 6 .

The PTWS spokesman Muhammad Asad has appealed to the people to come forward and be a part of its campaign to donate blood for thalassemia patients.

"It's the responsibility of all the stakeholders of the society as lives of thalassemia children depends on blood transfusion," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan October All Blood

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Gender Balance I ..

26 minutes ago

RAK International Airport to welcome all passenger ..

26 minutes ago

Etisalat and du to roll out special offerings for ..

41 minutes ago

UAE Civil Aviation Day makes us proud: SIAA

56 minutes ago

Platini backs 'best fit' Giroud for France

2 minutes ago

Hepatitis C: silent killer

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.