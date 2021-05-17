Blood donation camp to be set up to express solidarity with Palestinians

To express solidarity with the innocent people of Palestine in the wake of brutal attacks by Israeli forces on Gaza, a three days blood donation camp will be set up from May 21 to 23

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :To express solidarity with the innocent people of Palestine in the wake of brutal attacks by Israeli forces on Gaza, a three days blood donation camp will be set up from May 21 to 23.

According to a statement issued here, the Pakistan Thalassemia Welfare Society(PTWS) would organise the camp at Tipu road in which people belonging to all walks of life would donate blood and express solidarity with the Palestinians.

The PTWS spokesman Muhammad Asad said that " it is a way to express our solidarity with victims of inhumanity who were struggling for the defence of their beloved homeland ".