UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blood Donation Camp To Be Set Up To Express Solidarity With Palestinians

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 11:25 PM

Blood donation camp to be set up to express solidarity with Palestinians

To express solidarity with the innocent people of Palestine in the wake of brutal attacks by Israeli forces on Gaza, a three days blood donation camp will be set up from May 21 to 23

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :To express solidarity with the innocent people of Palestine in the wake of brutal attacks by Israeli forces on Gaza, a three days blood donation camp will be set up from May 21 to 23.

According to a statement issued here, the Pakistan Thalassemia Welfare Society(PTWS) would organise the camp at Tipu road in which people belonging to all walks of life would donate blood and express solidarity with the Palestinians.

The PTWS spokesman Muhammad Asad said that " it is a way to express our solidarity with victims of inhumanity who were struggling for the defence of their beloved homeland ".

Related Topics

Pakistan Palestine Gaza Road May All From Blood

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 162.71 million

16 minutes ago

Development work on Allama Iqbal SEZ in full swing ..

3 minutes ago

9 killed, 1,172 injured in 1,025 accidents in Punj ..

3 minutes ago

Home Minister Ziaullah condemns Israeli attacks on ..

3 minutes ago

Cycling: Giro d'Italia stage 10 results

3 minutes ago

Riding great 'Smokin' Joe Mercer dies

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.