Blood donation camp was held at Sialkot Police Line

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :A blood donation camp was organised at Sialkot Police Lines, under the auspices of Sundus Foundation.

The district police officers, officials and citizens from civil society donated blood at the camp.

DPO Sialkot Muhammad Faisal Kamran told the media a camp was organised at the Police Lines every three months. He said that the Sialkot policemen, besides protecting lives and properties of people, were also saving lives of ailing people, especially children by donating blood for them.