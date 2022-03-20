UrduPoint.com

Blood Donation Camps Held For Thalassemia Patients; 86 Volunteers Donated Blood

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Blood donation camps held for thalassemia patients; 86 volunteers donated blood

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :A total of 86 volunteers and students of different education institutes here Sunday donated their blood for thalassemia patients under treatment at Hamza Foundation Welfare Hospital.

The blood donation camps were organized by the Hamza Foundation in different schools and colleges that were attended by large numbers of students, teachers and other volunteers.

During the camps, the paramedics' staff of Hamza Foundation conducted screening tests of the attendees. The diagnostic tests conducted during the blood donation camps include CBC, ALT, total bilirubin, RPR, Hbs Ag, Anti HC, Anti HIV-I and II, HB Core Antibody, MP ICT and Nucleic Acid Test (NAT).

Speaking on the occasion, Head of Hamza Foundation, Ejaz Ali Khan said that the numbers of registered thalassemia patients in Peshawar have reached 1369. He said that thalassemia is a painful disease that causes death at an early age in case none provision of blood or medication on time.

He also appealed the philanthropists to join hands for blood collection and provide essential items for deserving thalassemia patients.

Related Topics

Peshawar Education Sunday Blood

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

11 hours ago
 Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue W ..

Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue With Russia - Erdogan's Spokesm ..

19 hours ago
 Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defen ..

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defenses in Donetsk Region - Defens ..

20 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

20 hours ago
 Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six ..

Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six Nations losing streak

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>