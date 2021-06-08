Blood donation camps organised for thalassemia patients

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Sukkur Blood and Drugs Hospital Tuesday arranged blood donation camps in various areas of the district for the children suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood disorders.

A team comprising Majid Mangi, Arif Ahmed Chana and others organised the blood donation camps at Clock Tower, Minara Road and Shalimar Road where a number of people visited the camps and donated the blood.

Sukkur Blood and Drugs Hospital Chief executive officer Dr Naeem Ahmed thanked the people for the blood donation.

He said holding blood donation camps had become very difficult in the prevailing situation due to the coronavirus pandemic.