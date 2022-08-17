UrduPoint.com

Blood Donation Drive For Thalassemia Patients Starts; MPA Donates Blood

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2022 | 06:43 PM

A blood donation drive started here at Thalassemia Centre established in Tehsil Hospital Chota Lahore, on Wednesday

It was organized by the district administration and hospital management. Around 100 blood donors including MPA and Advisor to the chief minister KP Abdul Karim Khan registered themselves and donated blood.

People from all walks of life participated in the drive and many among them were first-time donors who registered themselves with the centre for future blood donation drives.

Karim became the first donor of the newly established centre. "With this blood donation drive, we have registered ourselves with the centre, as we know that our blood will be helpful for those who are in need", he said.

Assistant Commissioner Chota Lahore Labiqa Akram along with the team visited the blood donation camp and encouraged the donors.

The AC said that with the collaboration of MTI Swabi, especially the board of Governors and the hospital management, their dream of "thalassemia centre" was becoming a reality.

Without their cooperation it wouldn't be possible to have a modern, well-equipped thalassemia centre in the Tehsil Hospital Chota Lahore.

She appealed to the people to come and join through blood donation.

More than 300 thalassemia patients had registered so far with the district administration, she said. Through such drives, it would be possible to overcome the blood shortages, Labiqa said.

Additional Director of the hospital Dr Hamid Ali Khan said that every donor would have to undergo a screening before donating blood.

He said that donor registration was also in full swing at the centre, adding that all the necessary equipment was installed and soon the center would be inaugurated.

40 Bags of blood were collected, 250 donors and three local blood organizations registered themselves so far with the thalassemia centre through the district administration, said Dr Hamid.

