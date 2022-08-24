UrduPoint.com

Blood Donation Drive For Thalassemia Patients Begins

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :A blood donation drive started here on Wednesday to arrange blood for Thalassemia center established in tehsil hospital Chota Lahor.

The blood donation was organized by the district administration and hospital management. Around 100 blood donors including MPA Abdul Karim registered themselves and donated blood to the center.

People from all walks of life participated in the drive and many among them were first-time donors who registered themselves with the center for future blood donation drives and solidarity.

Member provincial assembly advisor to CM KP Abdul Karim Khan became the first donor of the newly established center. He said that "With this blood donation drive, we have registered ourselves with the center, as we know that our blood will be helpful for lives who are in need." Assistant commissioner Chota Lahor Labiqa Akram alongwith the team visited the blood donation camp and encouraged the donors. AC said that with the collaboration of MTI Swabi especially the board of Governors and hospital management today our dream of "thalassemia Center" is becoming the reality.

Without their cooperation it wouldn't be possible to have state-of-the-art thalassemia center in tehsil hospital Chota Lahor. She appealed the common mass to come and join through blood donation.

More than 300 thalassemia patients were registered so far with district administration, said AC.

"Through this kind of Blood Donation Drive, we will be able to overcome the blood shortages," said labiqa Akram.

On the occasion, Additional hospital director Dr. Hamid Ali Khan said"Every donor will have to do a screening test before taking blood."He said"Blood donor registration is also in full swing and the center, and all the necessary equipment is installed and soon the center will be inaugurated. 40 Bags of blood were collected, 250 donors and three local blood organizations registered themselves so far with thalassemia center through district administration," said Dr. Hamid.

