Blood Donation's Benefits Highlighted For Donors, Recipients

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2022 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Health experts on 'World Blood Donor Day' have highlighted the benefits of blood donation for both the donors and recipients stressing media to raise awareness about the importance of blood transfusions.

They also urged the authorities concerned to speed up the process for establishing modern Blood Transfusion centers across the country.

Speaking to a private news channel, renowned Hematologist & consultant transplant physician Dr. Saqib Hussain Ansari said every year countries around the world including Pakistan celebrate World Blood Donor Day on June 14 to highlight the need for safe blood and blood transfusion products.

He regretted that there were many myths surrounding blood donation that often make people wary of donating, adding he said blood donation was a healthy process and a healthy person must donate which was beneficial for both donor and the recipient.

Talking about health benefits associating with donating blood, he explained that if an individual makes a habit of donating blood every 120 days it can improve their health.

"It is a huge misconception that giving blood will make you weak or lead to other medical complications," he added.

He further said that 'Thalassemia' is an inherited blood disorder in which the affected children are unable to maintain hemoglobin (HB) at a normal range and their bone marrow cannot form sufficient red blood cells which is critical to their survival.

