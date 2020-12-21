UrduPoint.com
Blood, Grief Become Inseparable Part Of Kashmiris' Lives In IIOJK': Report

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 09:20 AM

Blood, grief become inseparable part of Kashmiris' lives in IIOJK': Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), blood and grief have become inseparable part of the Kashmiris' lives as India has intensified its crackdown against the innocent Kashmiris since revoking special status of the territory in August, last year.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service said, Kashmiris have been witnessing blood and grief for last over seven decades in the shape of extrajudicial killings, massacres, nocturnal raids and torture.

It said more than 290 Kashmiris had been killed and over 1500 injured since 5th August 2019 when the Modi-led Indian communal government repealed Kashmir's special status and imposed military siege in the territory.

It said that over 95,000 people had been killed by Indian forces in IIOJK since Jan, 1989.

The report said, Indian troops' brutal actions have wreaked havoc across IIOJK but India will never succeed to subdue Kashmiris by resorting to killing spree in the occupied territory. It maintained everyday killings won't make Kashmiris relent in their pursuit of freedom.

The report pointed out that IIOJK is a region where humans are living without human rights. It said, brazen violations of Kashmiris' rights is a challenge for the civilized world, stressing, the world needs to come forward to rescue the suppressed people of IIOJK who must be given their right to determine their future

