Blood Of Kashmiri Martyrs Will Not Go In Waste: Pasban-e-Hurriyat

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2023 | 08:38 PM

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat, a Kashmir refugee organization, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali has said that the unmatched sacrifices of the Kashmiri people for freedom and right to self-determination in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) will never go in vain

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that the determination of Kashmiri people for their just freedom has proved that Indian tactics and conspiracies cannot convince them to withdraw from their legitimate cause.

He said that Kashmiri people have placed themselves in the ranks of brave nations of the world with an unprecedented struggle and are continuing the resistance movement despite of all the aggressive and usurping tactics of India.

While paying homage to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their struggle of right to self-determination, he said that Kashmiri people have made it clear through countless sacrifices that they will continue to fight for their freedom till liberation.

Uzair said that since August 5, 2019, whatever imperialistic measures imposed on the Kashmiri people, the Government of India will has to be accountable.

"The Kashmiri people are defending their state's identity with all their faith and patriotism", he maintained.

He further said that Kashmiri people offered their blood for freedom besides endured hardships under Indian oppression and tyranny where thousands of women became widows.� "The endless sacrifices and struggle of the Kashmiri people will compel the Indian oppressive imperialism to withdraw from Jammu and Kashmir", he reiterated.

"The people of the state will never allow the RSS and Modi government to impose their agenda of Hindutva", he added.

"Killings, brutality, violence, indiscriminate arrests, dismissals from jobs, seizure of lands, confiscation and demolition of properties, imposition of cruel taxes and military sieges in Indian Occupied Kashmir can never weaken their struggle" he said.

Pasban-e-Hurriyat demanded international organizations and UN to take notice on the deteriorating situation in IIOJ&K and implement its resolutions of Plebiscite for peaceful solution of Kashmir issue.

