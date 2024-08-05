Blood of Kashmiris will not go in vain: Azma Bokhari

Punjab Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari has stated that the blood of Kashmiris will not be in vain and that the struggle for the freedom of occupied Kashmir will continue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Punjab Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari has stated that the blood of Kashmiris will not be in vain and that the struggle for the freedom of occupied Kashmir will continue.

In a speech as the chief guest at a ceremony held at Alhamra Arts Council Lahore, she said, "Since August 5, occupied Kashmir has resembled an open prison. On this day, India attempted to seize occupied Kashmir by distorting its constitutional status. We have neither forgotten nor will we ever forget the blood of martyrs in occupied Kashmir. Even today, the internet is shut down in occupied Kashmir, and India maintains control over everything."

Minister Bokhari, while condemning India's actions in occupied Kashmir on August 5, said, "We must also reaffirm our commitment to stand with the oppressed Kashmiri sisters, elders, and children.

" She highlighted the importance of understanding what freedom means from the perspectives of the people of occupied Kashmir and Gaza. The desire for a free and independent country is palpable in these regions. In Palestine, the entire family of Ismail Haniyeh has been wiped out. The face of Burhanuddin Wani, martyred in occupied Kashmir, remains etched in the minds of all Pakistanis."

The Information Minister stressed that, aside from political differences, it is crucial to identify those involved in conspiracies to weaken our economy and political institutions under the guise of politics. She said that the leaders of her party are Kashmiris and have consistently fought the case for Kashmir admirably. "Our struggle will persist until Kashmir becomes a part of Pakistan," she added.

She also viewed artworks created by young artists and appreciated their talent.