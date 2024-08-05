Blood Of Kashmiris Will Not Go In Vain: Azma Bokhari
Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2024 | 09:04 PM
Punjab Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari has stated that the blood of Kashmiris will not be in vain and that the struggle for the freedom of occupied Kashmir will continue
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Punjab Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari has stated that the blood of Kashmiris will not be in vain and that the struggle for the freedom of occupied Kashmir will continue.
In a speech as the chief guest at a ceremony held at Alhamra Arts Council Lahore, she said, "Since August 5, occupied Kashmir has resembled an open prison. On this day, India attempted to seize occupied Kashmir by distorting its constitutional status. We have neither forgotten nor will we ever forget the blood of martyrs in occupied Kashmir. Even today, the internet is shut down in occupied Kashmir, and India maintains control over everything."
Minister Bokhari, while condemning India's actions in occupied Kashmir on August 5, said, "We must also reaffirm our commitment to stand with the oppressed Kashmiri sisters, elders, and children.
" She highlighted the importance of understanding what freedom means from the perspectives of the people of occupied Kashmir and Gaza. The desire for a free and independent country is palpable in these regions. In Palestine, the entire family of Ismail Haniyeh has been wiped out. The face of Burhanuddin Wani, martyred in occupied Kashmir, remains etched in the minds of all Pakistanis."
The Information Minister stressed that, aside from political differences, it is crucial to identify those involved in conspiracies to weaken our economy and political institutions under the guise of politics. She said that the leaders of her party are Kashmiris and have consistently fought the case for Kashmir admirably. "Our struggle will persist until Kashmir becomes a part of Pakistan," she added.
She also viewed artworks created by young artists and appreciated their talent.
Recent Stories
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR
SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Talks with JI to resume tomorrow:Tarar7 hours ago
-
Dr Shahid's son arrested, admits plot to kill father7 hours ago
-
Govt team starts negotiation with JI8 hours ago
-
Police arrest gang member, recover stolen generator8 hours ago
-
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)8 hours ago
-
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki9 hours ago
-
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II9 hours ago
-
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon9 hours ago
-
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises Transformative Change ..9 hours ago
-
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets of Peshawar9 hours ago
-
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal9 hours ago
-
Shining children of police officers get laptops9 hours ago