UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blood Of Martyrs To Not Go In Vain : Mehar Ghulam Muhammad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 06:00 PM

Blood of Martyrs to not go in vain : Mehar Ghulam Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Mehar Ghulam Muhammad Lali has said that the struggle of the Kashmiri people for their freedom could not be silenced by Indian army.

Talking to APP, he said the Kashmiri nation was waiting for the world conscience to awake for the last 72 years.

He urged on the international community to play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue. Replying to a question, he said Pakistani nation stood with Kashmiri people and would fight their case at every forum under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Replying to another question, he said that Kashmiris were brave people and the blood of martyrs would not go in vain.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Army Martyrs Shaheed Mehar Blood

Recent Stories

Health Ministry announces 390 new COVID-19 cases, ..

33 minutes ago

University of Sharjah, Sandooq Al Watan launch pro ..

2 hours ago

ADJD launches digital money order for disbursement ..

3 hours ago

India&#039;s coronavirus cases cross 3 million

7 hours ago

Arab coalition intercept Saudi-bound Houthi drones ..

7 hours ago

UAE Press: Preventing the spread of coronavirus is ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.