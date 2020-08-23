Blood of Martyrs to not go in vain : Mehar Ghulam Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Mehar Ghulam Muhammad Lali has said that the struggle of the Kashmiri people for their freedom could not be silenced by Indian army.

Talking to APP, he said the Kashmiri nation was waiting for the world conscience to awake for the last 72 years.

He urged on the international community to play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue. Replying to a question, he said Pakistani nation stood with Kashmiri people and would fight their case at every forum under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Replying to another question, he said that Kashmiris were brave people and the blood of martyrs would not go in vain.