Blood screening camp arranged at GCUF

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 10:11 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Heart Saver Foundation (HSF) in collaboration with Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) organized a blood screening camp at Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) to screen health of its employees.

GCUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Rauf Azam inaugurated the camp and highlighted the importance of timely diagnosis for maintaining a healthy workforce. This camp was arranged to screen various diseases in addition to ensure their timely diagnosis and treatment, he added.

He said that the health of university hostel staff was imperative for providing a safe and conducive environment for the students. He observed the screening process at the screening desks and appreciated the initiative.

He thanked the Heart Saver Foundation for organizing the camp and said that healthy employees would contribute to a safe, secured and exemplary academic environment.

General Secretary HSF Kashif Farooq said that the camp would help assess the health status of the employees and facilitate them with early detection of potential diseases.

The screening tests were conducted for HIV, blood pressure, diabetes and other common conditions, he added.

Approximately 200 samples were collected from university staff during the camp and they were facilitated with necessary treatments and measures for healthy life on the based on their screening results.

Medical Social Officer Asiya Faqeer Hussain and Manager Asima Mazammal, Prof Dr. Zahra Batool Warden Hall Council and others were also present on the occasion.

