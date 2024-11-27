Open Menu

Blood Screening Camp Held At Press Club

Published November 27, 2024

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Under the auspices of the Health Department, Government of Punjab, a free blood screening camp was held at Bahawalpur Press Club here on Wednesday.

The teams of doctors and paramedics from Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Sir Siddique Civil Hospital collected blood samples of journalists and their families.

The administrations of the two civil hospitals said that latest technologies and modern chemicals were used at the laboratories of their hospitals to diagnose whether the person whose blood sample was collected was infected with any diseases.

They further said that free of cost blood screening of members of the press club would be conducted at their laboratories.

