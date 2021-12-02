Blood screening camp held at UAF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :A blood screening camp was held at University of Agriculture Faisalabad here Wednesday.

The camp was organized by Al-Badar Blood Donation Society at three different halls including Ayyub Hall, Tariq Hall and Faisal Hall.

General Secretary Islami Jamiat Talba Ameer Hamza visited the blood screening camp and said that blood donation was a noble cause for humanity.

He said that blood needs in Thalassemia patients could be meet by organizing these typesof camps.