Blood Screening Of Residents Of Child Protection Bureau Done

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 07:14 PM

Blood screening of residents of Child Protection Bureau done

A blood screening camp has been set up at Child Protection and Welfare bureau Bahawalpur on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzafar Khan Sial

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :A blood screening camp has been set up at Child Protection and Welfare bureau Bahawalpur on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzafar Khan Sial.

According to District Officer Noshaba Malik,a team from Bahawal Victoria Hospital took blood samples of resident children for screening.

The purpose of the camp was to ensure the health and hygiene of the children before the start of holy month of Ramzan. She told that blood screening of as many as 80 children residing at the bureau was done.

