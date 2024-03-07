Blood Screening, Thalassemia Awareness Walk Held
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 06:44 PM
On the directive of Director Youth Affairs Arshad Qayum Barki & Deputy Commissioner Dir lower, Wasil Khan on Thursday "blood group screening camp and thalassemia awareness walk" was organized by the Blood Heroes of Dir lower, Malakand Youth Assembly & SCSP Dir Lower
The event was organized in Collaboration with District Youth Officer and District administration Dir lower at Abdul Wali Khan University Timergara Campus.
Dr Minhaj ud Din Coordinator (AWKUM) Timergara Campus & Dr Masood inaugurated the camp. Speaking on the occasion, they highlighted the importance of blood grouping camp & blood donation for saving precious lives. Large numbers of volunteers and students participated in the blood screening camp.
The purpose of the camp was to maintain a larger database of blood donors. At the camp 200 students were screened to collect their blood group information.
The walk was concluded with the speech of DYO Malak Shehzad Tariq, Bilal Alam, Head TBH team Dir Lower and Suliman Wazir Ala Malakand Youth Assembly.
The aim of the walk was to spread awareness regarding thalassemia and promoting pre married test of thalassemia. Thalassemia is a genetic blood disorder that affects countless lives.
Awareness is the key to early diagnosis, Management, and support for individuals and families battling this condition. At the end certificates and shields were presented to the participants and guests.
