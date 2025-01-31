Blue area parking plaza nears completion: CDA chairman told

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, in a meeting on Friday briefed that the structural work of the Blue Area Parking Plaza has been completed, with the installation of lifts currently in progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, in a meeting on Friday briefed that the structural work of the Blue Area Parking Plaza has been completed, with the installation of lifts currently in progress.

The officials said that the plaza consists of two basements, a ground floor, and five additional floors.

In the first phase, 26 out of 64 shops will be auctioned. The design also includes an open-air rooftop restaurant and café, adding to the plaza's commercial appeal.

Chairman Randhawa instructed officials to expedite finishing work, particularly the installation of lifts and electrical systems.

He emphasized optimal utilization of the space to enhance revenue generation.

Officials also provided updates on the Art and Craft Village, a 21-acre project in a prime location of Islamabad. The facility is envisioned as a cultural and tourism hub, featuring restaurants, studios, workshops, an expo hall, tourism stalls, an amphitheater, and a cinema.

Chairman Randhawa directed that cycling tracks and jogging areas be integrated into the design.

He also urged the swift completion of road infrastructure and the remaining construction work to ensure timely completion.

Senior CDA board members and officials attended the meeting.