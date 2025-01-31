Open Menu

Blue Area Parking Plaza Nears Completion: CDA Chairman Told

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Blue area parking plaza nears completion: CDA chairman told

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, in a meeting on Friday briefed that the structural work of the Blue Area Parking Plaza has been completed, with the installation of lifts currently in progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, in a meeting on Friday briefed that the structural work of the Blue Area Parking Plaza has been completed, with the installation of lifts currently in progress.

The officials said that the plaza consists of two basements, a ground floor, and five additional floors.

In the first phase, 26 out of 64 shops will be auctioned. The design also includes an open-air rooftop restaurant and café, adding to the plaza's commercial appeal.

Chairman Randhawa instructed officials to expedite finishing work, particularly the installation of lifts and electrical systems.

He emphasized optimal utilization of the space to enhance revenue generation.

Officials also provided updates on the Art and Craft Village, a 21-acre project in a prime location of Islamabad. The facility is envisioned as a cultural and tourism hub, featuring restaurants, studios, workshops, an expo hall, tourism stalls, an amphitheater, and a cinema.

Chairman Randhawa directed that cycling tracks and jogging areas be integrated into the design.

He also urged the swift completion of road infrastructure and the remaining construction work to ensure timely completion.

Senior CDA board members and officials attended the meeting.

Recent Stories

Pakistan has great potential for investment: Khurr ..

Pakistan has great potential for investment: Khurram Schehzad

3 minutes ago
 RDA marking dedicated bike lane on Old Airport Roa ..

RDA marking dedicated bike lane on Old Airport Road

3 minutes ago
 Mir Jan Jamali meets TIKA head Halil Ibrahim

Mir Jan Jamali meets TIKA head Halil Ibrahim

3 minutes ago
 NAPA pays tribute to renowned actor Talat Hussain

NAPA pays tribute to renowned actor Talat Hussain

3 minutes ago
 National anti-polio campaign launched in Nawabshah

National anti-polio campaign launched in Nawabshah

3 minutes ago
 Two Killed in separate road accidents in Khanewal

Two Killed in separate road accidents in Khanewal

15 minutes ago
Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra presents credentials as Pe ..

Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra presents credentials as Permanent Delegate of Pakistan t ..

15 minutes ago
 Govt to provide Rs10000 cash assistance to 5000 fa ..

Govt to provide Rs10000 cash assistance to 5000 families in each constituency as ..

15 minutes ago
 Rescuer killed mysteriously in Jaranwala

Rescuer killed mysteriously in Jaranwala

15 minutes ago
 Awareness walks organized in Gungmandi, R.A.Bazar ..

Awareness walks organized in Gungmandi, R.A.Bazar areas against kite flying

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Serbia hold bilateral consultations

Pakistan, Serbia hold bilateral consultations

26 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives ECSSR delegation

Hazza bin Zayed receives ECSSR delegation

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan