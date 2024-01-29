Blue Fair offering business opportunities to women to open on Feb 11

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) A two day Blue Fair which offers great opportunity to women entrepreneurs across Pakistan to showcase their products at national level will be opened on Feb 11 at Railways club here.

President WCCIM, Ms Mahnaz Amir Sheikh told this news agency on Monday that handmade garments, exquisite jewellery, furniture, blue pottery and several stalls of other items would be erected at the annual event.

She expressed her joy over the enthusiastic preparations of Blue fair adding that it is a great opportunity for female entrepreneurs that a massive platform like blue fair is there to showcase their products on national level.

Women from Peshawar to Karachi are going to bring their products and the people of Multan are ready to extend their hospitality and support them with purchasing, she maintained.

People should wait for Blue fair for their Ramzan and Eid shopping, as so many brands and vendors are coming to be a part of this festival.

Mr Sheikh hoped that families would be attending the fair in great number like past years.

A variety of food stalls will also be part of it, she concluded.