Blue Fair receives overwhelming response

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2023 | 07:16 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Second day of Blue Fair drew a stupendous response as a number of families thronged Multan Garrison Mess (MGM) to shop and spend quality time at the annual festivity.

Women showed keen interest in different stalls, including handicrafts, garments, baby garments, shoes, antiques, furniture, and food. Mrs Shahid said that she and her daughters had been visiting the fair for a couple of years, adding that the variety of shopping it offered was amazing.

She was delighted to know that women entrepreneurs from across the country had�set up their stalls at the fair, she said and added that Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (WCCI) deserved appreciation for it.

"The 9th edition�of the fair is fabulous and it has revitalized the energy level of the families", Bushra, a school teacher said.

"What attracted me the most is artisan skills they have displayed at their�stalls", adding that Blue Fair was a beautiful blend of traditional and modern stalls depicting "our diversified culture."� WCCI President Mahnaz Amir Sheikh said that they were pleased to witness the overwhelming response of the families as they had added more colours to the fair this year by expanding its horizon and inviting entrepreneurs from across the country.��"Entrepreneurs from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, DG Khan, and from other parts of the country have set up their stalls at Blue Fair, which is heartening. Qawali Night and Faiz Mela are two new attractions for the families this time", Ms Mahnaz concluded.

