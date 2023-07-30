Blue Lagoon holds Kids Summer Camp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :The closing ceremony of the Shan Shuhada kids Summer Camp was held at the Blue Lagoon Complex in Rawalpindi, with a vibrant and colorful event here on Sunday.

The Chief Executive Officer(CEO) Blue Lagoon, Colonel (R) Abdullah Saeed graced the occasion as chief guest who distributed certificates and prizes among the outstanding students to acknowledge their remarkable performance.

More than 200 students participated in the Shan Shuhada kids Summer Camp, showcasing their talents and skills.

The ceremony commenced with the national anthem, followed by young children delivering impressive speeches and national songs paying tribute to the martyrs.

The participants of the summer camp later showcased a spectacular demonstration of karate and swimming skills, impressing the audience.

During his speech, Chief Executive Officer Blue Lagoon, Colonel (R) Abdullah Saeed emphasized the importance of nurturing both mental and physical development in children, particularly highlighting the significance of horse riding, archery, and swimming training for the students.

He announced that the Shan Shuhada kids Summer Camp would be organized again next year to further encourage the young talents.

Colonel (R) Abdullah Saeed praised the organizers for the successful arrangement of the camp and commended the dedication of the students. The event witnessed a large gathering of parents and students, making it memorable.