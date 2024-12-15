Blue Line Metro Bus Service Sets New Standard For Public Transport In Islamabad: Report
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) The newly launched Blue Line Metro Bus service in Islamabad on Sunday received widespread acclaim from citizens of all ages, with thousands praising its exceptional comfort, affordability and safety as a state-of-the-art bus service showcasing the government's commitment to modern and affordable transportation.
According to a report by ptv news, officials have revealed that a substantial 3,000 to 4,000 citizens are relying on the Blue Line Metro Bus Service daily, underscoring its rapid popularity and adoption among the masses.
Citizens, including students, professionals, and families, were seen enjoying the comfortable and hassle-free ride, appreciating the government's efforts to provide a world-class transport facility, the report added.
The Blue Line Metro Bus service has not only eased the commuting woes of the citizens but has also set a new standard for public transport in the country, said a citizen.
The present government's commitment to improving the public transport system has been evident in the successful launch of the Blue Line Metro Bus service, said Kinza a student.
"I am so impressed with the Blue Line Metro Bus service," said Muhammad Ali a daily commuter.
"The buses are comfortable, clean and punctual. It is a huge relief for people like me who have to travel long distances every day," he added.
"The best part is the affordable fare," said Abdul Raheem, adding, i can travel across the city for just Rs 50, which is a huge saving for me.
I am so grateful to the government for launching this service," said another student.
"It is convenient, reliable and affordable. I think this service will revolutionize the way people travel in Islamabad," said a working women while traveling to bus.
Waqar, a staff member of the Blue Line Metro Bus service, appreciated the positive response from citizens.
"We are thrilled to see people enjoying our service," he said.
"Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that the buses are clean, comfortable and punctual, adding, we are committed to providing the best possible service to our commuters."
Waqar further added, "We have received a lot of positive feedback from citizens, and it's motivating us to work even harder.
"We are proud to be a part of this project, which is going to change the face of public transportation in Islamabad", said a driver of bus.
