UrduPoint.com

Blue World City Introduces Blue Town Smart City Block With Easy Access From Canal Road Lahore.

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2022 | 01:57 PM

Blue World City Introduces Blue Town Smart City Block with easy access from canal road Lahore.

BGC-IGC Consortium and Blue World City has introduced Blue Town Smart City Block, a well-known LDA approved real estate project in Lahore.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06 May, 2022) Blue Town hosted a launch ceremony of Blue Town Smart City Block on its site, which was adorned by the honorable presence of HE Mr. Sheikh Nuri Muhammad Ahmad Ali, the key holder of Roza-e-Rasool S.A.W.

as a chief guest.
Chairman Blue World City - Saad Nazir, CEO Blue World City - Chaudhry Nadeem Ijaz & Chaudhry Naeem Ijaz and a promising strength of investors, senior officials, political & social personalities also graced the event with their presence.


Speaking at the occasion, HE Sheikh Nuri Muhammad Ahmad Ali, the key holder of Roza-e-Rasool S.A.W., said that the efforts of Pakistani business community to solve the problems faced by the Muslim Ummah are exemplary.

The management & the chairman Blue World City, Mr. Saad Nazir, while taking care of their business are not only raising their voice against the challenges faced by the Islamic world but are also spreading the message of unity for the Ummah.
Chairman Blue World City, Saad Nazir said that the solution to the problems of the Muslim Ummah lies in the economic self-reliance of Muslim countries.

He further said, the purpose of introducing Blue Town Smart City Block is to establish the country's real estate market on the lines of unique and modern standards of Dubai and Singapore.

For this very purpose, we have developed Blue World City, world's first purpose-built tourist city, and now we have introduced, Blue Town Smart City Block with world class residences and beaming investment opportunities, situated at the most prestigious location with easy access from canal road, Lahore.
CEO Blue World City, Chaudhry Nadeem Ijaz & Chaudhry Naeem Ijaz said, after the great success of Blue World City, we have now introduced Blue Town Smart City Block.

Like Blue World City, this project will be a flagship project that will provide modern and unique housing facilities to the people of Lahore. Blue Town Smart City Block, has introduced a smart application for its residents, along with the amazing features such as; smart home maintenance, underground electrification and automated car entry system, which makes it a unique project of the country.

Blue Town Smart City Block with easy access from canal road and 5 minutes’ drive from Ring Road NFC Interchange is LDA approved project which makes it an investment friendly venture.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Business Dubai Road Car Singapore SITE Market Muslim Event From Unity Foods Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan opens up about no-confidence-motion a ..

Armeena Khan opens up about no-confidence-motion against PM Johnson

4 minutes ago
 Police present Dua Zahra before SHC today

Police present Dua Zahra before SHC today

39 minutes ago
 Rupee again touches 199.75 against the US dollar

Rupee again touches 199.75 against the US dollar

56 minutes ago
 Imran Khan urged OIC to take action against Modi g ..

Imran Khan urged OIC to take action against Modi govt

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's iconic truck art unveiled in Ottawa

Pakistan's iconic truck art unveiled in Ottawa

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.