BMC A Reputed Medical Institution For Students In Pakistan: Secretary
Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2024 | 11:40 PM
Balochistan Health Secretary Abdullah Khan on Friday said that Bolan Medical College (BMC) was one of the best and reputed medical institution for students in Pakistan with excellent faculty teaching hospitals and other research facilities
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Balochistan Health Secretary Abdullah Khan on Friday said that Bolan Medical College (BMC) was one of the best and reputed medical institution for students in Pakistan with excellent faculty teaching hospitals and other research facilities.
He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony organized by Bolan Medical College to welcome new MBBS First Year students.
The event was attended by students along with their parents who got admission after qualifying the entrance test. Secretary Health Abdullah Khan, Vice Chancellor Bolan University Professor of Medical and Health Sciences Dr Shabir Ahmed Lahri, Principal Bolan Medical College Dr Raz Muhammad Kakar welcomed the students and congratulated them for achieving the goal of medical education.
Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Health Abdullah Khan said that doctors were the honor of the medical profession and they must maintain that dignity.
He advised the students to respect their teachers and seniors as well as follow the discipline of the institution saying talented students have succeeded after a tough competition for admission in Bolan Medical College but one has to work hard to continue the journey for pursuing an MBBS degree and higher medical education.
He said that medical education in private institutions was very expensive and many parents could not afford private medical colleges.
The Health Secretary directed the new students to perform their professional duties with honesty, and determination during and after their studies.
Addressing at the ceremony, Dr. Shabir Ahmad Lehri, Professor of Medical and Health Sciences, Vice Chancellor of Bolan University said that modular system of medical education was rapidly becoming popular in many universities around the world, including medical universities.
Principal Bolan Medical College Dr Raz Mohammad Kakar said that Bolan Medical College was one of the prestigious medical college of the country. The doctors who graduated from Bolan Medical College have made the name of the college and the province in the medical field, he said added that implementation of modular system in Bolan Medical College would enhance the quality of medical education in the province.
Recent Stories
HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme
ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week
Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador
Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hosts
Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian strikes
World must act on neurotech revolution, say experts
Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses
Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid Open
King Charles to resume some public duties during cancer treatment: palace
US defense chief announces $6 bn in security aid for Ukraine
Heavy rains cause damage to Spezand-Taftan railway track
Woman stabbed in Israel, attacker killed: police
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme5 minutes ago
-
Heavy rains cause damage to Spezand-Taftan railway track10 minutes ago
-
Documentary on life of Jamiluddin Aali screened at embassy5 minutes ago
-
"Sindh Theater Festival 2024" commences in Larkana5 minutes ago
-
Blackmailer arrested after secret camera scandal in Mirpurkhas5 minutes ago
-
NDMA advisory alerts authorities, public amid Nowshera, Charsadda flood forecast5 minutes ago
-
DC orders ACs to visit any 5 villages in each tehsil5 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to establish state-of-the-art cancer hospital: minister5 minutes ago
-
Holland ambassador meets Punjab CM5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army to continue providing all possible support for economic development: COAS5 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister stresses importance of PDMA5 minutes ago
-
Marriyum Aurangzeb meets WFP country director4 minutes ago