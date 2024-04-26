BMC a reputed medical institution for students in Pakistan: Secretary

Balochistan Health Secretary Abdullah Khan on Friday said that Bolan Medical College (BMC) was one of the best and reputed medical institution for students in Pakistan with excellent faculty teaching hospitals and other research facilities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Balochistan Health Secretary Abdullah Khan on Friday said that Bolan Medical College (BMC) was one of the best and reputed medical institution for students in Pakistan with excellent faculty teaching hospitals and other research facilities.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony organized by Bolan Medical College to welcome new MBBS First Year students.

The event was attended by students along with their parents who got admission after qualifying the entrance test. Secretary Health Abdullah Khan, Vice Chancellor Bolan University Professor of Medical and Health Sciences Dr Shabir Ahmed Lahri, Principal Bolan Medical College Dr Raz Muhammad Kakar welcomed the students and congratulated them for achieving the goal of medical education.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Health Abdullah Khan said that doctors were the honor of the medical profession and they must maintain that dignity.

He advised the students to respect their teachers and seniors as well as follow the discipline of the institution saying talented students have succeeded after a tough competition for admission in Bolan Medical College but one has to work hard to continue the journey for pursuing an MBBS degree and higher medical education.

He said that medical education in private institutions was very expensive and many parents could not afford private medical colleges.

The Health Secretary directed the new students to perform their professional duties with honesty, and determination during and after their studies.

Addressing at the ceremony, Dr. Shabir Ahmad Lehri, Professor of Medical and Health Sciences, Vice Chancellor of Bolan University said that modular system of medical education was rapidly becoming popular in many universities around the world, including medical universities.

Principal Bolan Medical College Dr Raz Mohammad Kakar said that Bolan Medical College was one of the prestigious medical college of the country. The doctors who graduated from Bolan Medical College have made the name of the college and the province in the medical field, he said added that implementation of modular system in Bolan Medical College would enhance the quality of medical education in the province.