(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Students, doctors and employees of the Bolan Medical College Quetta on Monday ended their hunger strike on the assurance of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani for the resolution their issues.

The chief minister while talking to the delegation of the BMC restoration movement said the amended bill regrading BMC would be presented in the cabinet meeting on September 9. He asked the BMC restoration movement representatives and Secretary Health to give their proposals to the Secretary Finance for incorporation in the amended bill.

He said the powers of BMC and its principal would be restored as per the decision of the BMC Senate meeting.

It may be mentioned that employees, students and doctors of BMC had been on hunger strike demanding restoration of the BMC's previous status.