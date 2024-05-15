BME Successfully Concludes 8-week Internship Programme For Balochistan Graduates
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 10:34 PM
Bolan Mining Enterprises (BME), a pioneering mining joint venture between Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and Balochistan government has successfully concluded an intensive 8-week internship programme designed to nurture local talent and empower young graduates from the region
The programme, a testament to BME's longstanding commitment to community development and fostering skilled professionals for the mineral sector, the participants of 25 graduates' including seven women, for the first time, marking a progressive step towards gender inclusivity.
The programme, a testament to BME's longstanding commitment to community development and fostering skilled professionals for the mineral sector, the participants of 25 graduates’ including seven women, for the first time, marking a progressive step towards gender inclusivity.
The ceremony, held at BME's facility in Khuzdar, was graced by PPL’s Chief Operating Officer, Sikandar Ali Memon.
In his address, he underscored BME's unwavering dedication to nurturing young talent and equipping them with the requisite skills and knowledge to excel in the dynamic field of resource extraction and management through hands-on training and on-job experience.
He also distributed certificates amongst graduating interns, comprising individuals from diverse educational backgrounds such as engineering, geology and management sciences.
Throughout the internship programme that started off on March 8, the interns were provided with invaluable hands-on experience and exposure to BME's operational facilities in Khuzdar, gaining insights into the intricacies of extracting and processing barytes.
BME's internship programme stands as a beacon of hope and opportunity for the youth of Balochistan, offering a platform for skills enhancement, professional growth and meaningful engagement with the mining sector experts.
