BMFG lauds Pakistan Army for supporting national polio drive

The BMGF President and Global Development Programme Chair during his meeting with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi discussed matters related to Pakistan’s commitment for comprehensive Polio eradication.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 10th, 2021) Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) has appreciated Pakistan Army for supporting national polio drive, particularly through involvement of community leaders and influencers.

This was conveyed by President BMGF and chair of Global Development Programme Mr Christopher Elias during his meeting with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Matters related to Pakistan’s commitment for comprehensive Polio eradication were discussed.

The Army Chief acknowledged the services rendered by Polio Health Workers for polio eradication in Pakistan and said that it is national cause and a national effort.

Christopher Elias also appreciated Pakistan’s successful COVID-19 pandemic campaign and Pakistan Army’s tremendous contribution to bring it within manageable level.

General Bajwa appreciated untiring efforts of the foundation towards the noble cause of Polio eradication at global level and assured of Pakistan Army’s continued support.