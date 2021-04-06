BMP arrest narcotics smuggler near Fort Monroe, recover 45 packets of Hashish

(@FahadShabbir)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Border Military Police (BMP), Dera Ghazi Khan, have arrested an inter-provincial narcotics smuggler from an area near Fort Monroe, a hill station of south Punjab in DG Khan, and recovered 45 packets of Hashish from the diesel tank of a mini truck he was driving.

Political assistant tribal area DG Khan Hamza Salik, who is also BMP DG Khan Commandant, told APP on Tuesday that BMP personnel spotted a mini truck at Khar, located at the foot of Fort Monroe heights, and upon search, found 45 packets of Hashish hidden in its diesel tank. The inter-provincial smuggler Mumtaz was trying to smuggle it from Maikhtar area of Balochistan to Chowk Qureshi area of district Muzaffargarh in Punjab, Hamza Salik said.

He added that they were interrogating accused Mumtaz r/o Chowk Qureshi to get information concerning their narcotics smuggling network.