BMP-backed candidate elected VP FPCCI unopposed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :The Businessmen Panel (BMP) backed candidate for the office of the Vice President (VP) from Balochistan, Haji Juma Khan has been elected unopposed in the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) polls, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

Similarly, after getting overwhelming support of the business community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, 48 executive committee members and general body (EB) from Balochistan have also announced support for BMP panel in the FPCCI polls.

Speaking on the occasion, the prominent industrialist and BMP presidential candidate, Mian Anjum Nisar, general secretary Haji Ghulam Ali, Zakria Usman and Asim Ghani expressed gratitude to former chief minister Allauddin Mari, Haji Ghulam Farooq, Haji Wali Khan Noorizai, Badruddin Kakar, presidents of chambers, associations, executive and general body members for unopposed election of the candidate of the panel for the office of Vice President.

The BMP Leader, Mian Anjum Nisar assured that their panel will come up to the expectations of the business community and traders. He said that December 27 is highly important day for the chambers, associations and business community across the country.

He said that after getting support of the executive and general body members of the federation across the country, the win of the BMP is written on the wall.

Mian Anjum Nisar went on to say that they do not believe in hallow claims, but in practical steps.

He pledged to make utmost efforts for bringing improvement in national economy and raise voice for the growth of industries, trade and woos of the business community in the power corridors and getting special relief package through bringing down the discount rate, ratio of taxes and tariffs of power and gas.