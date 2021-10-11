BMP, Baloch Levies to be imparted professional training: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed to complete the recruitment process in Border Military Police (BMP) in a transparent manner at the earliest.

He said this in a meeting which reviewed matters pertaining to Border Military Police (BMP) and Baloch Levies.

Usman Buzdar said the BMP and Baloch Levies would be given professional training to protect people living in tribal areas of DG Khan and Rajanpur, adding that their infrastructure would also be improved along with the provision of modern weapons.

The government would make all out efforts to ensure the protection of life and property of the people, he added.

The meeting decided to hand over the command of Baloch Levies to the officer of Punjab police.

It further decided to improve the organizational potential of BMP and Baloch Levies to better serve the locals.

SACM Hasaan Khawar, chief secretary, IG police, ACS (Home) and DG Khan Commissionerattended the meeting.