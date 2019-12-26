(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :The Businessmen Panel , a group of businessmen led by former Senator Haji Ghulam Ali, claimed major victory in annual elections of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI)'s for the year 2020 as its candidate from Baluchistan Province, Haji Juma Khan was elected unopposed as Vice President of the apex body of business community.

In a press statement issued here, the Businessmen Panel leadership claimed that after mustering support in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces, around 48 Executive Body and General Body members have also announced extending support to them.

The Businessmen Panel leadership including Haji Ghulam Ali, Mian Anjum Nisar, Zikriya Usman, Asim Ghani Usman have thanked former Chief Minister Baluchistan, Allauddin Murree, Haji Ghulam Farooq Khan, Haji Wali Khan Noorzai, Badaruddin Kakar and Presidents of all chambers, associations, executive members and general body members over extending support to Businessmen Panel resulting in unopposed elections of Vice President from Baluchistan.

They also expressed the hope that on December 27, election day of FPCCI, the Businessmen Panel will emerge as victorious due to support of chambers and business community of Pakistan.

Expressing his comments, Mian Anjum Nisar said his team believes in practical work and not in hollow slogans.

He also spelled out his priorities including promotion of commerce and trade in country, solutions of problems being faced by business community and traders, reduction of interest rate and tax ratio besides getting special relief in utility bills for industries.