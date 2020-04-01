BMP demands relief package for small traders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :General Secretary, Businessman Panel (BMP) and former president, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Haji Ghulam Ali has demanded special relief package for small traders and shopkeepers.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, he said that though Corona Virus situation has affected all segments of society but small shopkeepers and traders in particular were the actual affected persons.

He demanded of the government to start a special mark-up free credit scheme to provide a loan of Rs.0.5 million to Rs.1 million for small traders and shopkeepers to enable them to re-establish their businesses.

Haji Ghulam Ali also urged upon the resourceful people to come forward by extending financial assistance to poor people,destitute and particularly daily wagers of their areas.