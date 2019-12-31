(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :After triumph in the elections of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), General Secretary, Businessmen Panel (BMP), Haji Ghulam Ali visited Small Chamber Islamabad and capital office of the federation, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

During the visit, the BMP general secretary was accompanied by the newly elected vice president, FPCCI Qaiser Khan Daudzai, Fayyaz Ali and former vice presidents Mirza Abdul Rehman, Fazal Elahi and Riaz Khattak.

On arrival at the Small Chamber Islamabad, President Sajjad Sarwar, executive & general body members FPCCI Saqib Abbasi, Chaudhry Saeed Ahmad, Group Leader Kamran Abbasi, Qasi Ilyas, Imran Abbasi and others accorded him warm welcome. They also cut a cut a cake to celebrate the win of the newly elected FPCCI president, Mian Anjum Nisar and vice presidents of his panel.

Speaking on the occasion, Haji Ghulam Ali expressed gratitude to Small Chamber Islamabad, other chambers, associations, executive and general body members for extending full support to the Businessmen Panel.

Haji Ghulam Ali, who is also a former FPCCI president said that the business community should have to join hands for the redressal of the hardships of the industrialists and trading community and to put the national economy on right track.

He added that the business community should now forget electoral differences and join hands with Mian Anjum Nisar and his team in their struggle for the uplift of the national economy.

He called for immediate and phase cut in the mark-up rate, tariff of power & gas and exemption of duties on machinery for new industries to help promote investment and abolish unemployment in the country.