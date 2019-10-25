BMP of FPCCI seeks expansion of ease of doing business across the country

(@imziishan)

Ahmad Jawad, Secretary General (Federal), FPCCI Businessmen Panel appreciative of business reforms introduced by the federal government has suggested its extension to Peshawar and Quetta too

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ):Ahmad Jawad, Secretary General (Federal), FPCCI Businessmen Panel appreciative of business reforms introduced by the federal government has suggested its extension to Peshawar and Quetta too.

In a statement here Friday, he said extension of ease of doing business in other cities of the country other Karachi and, Lahore is needed for a greater economic push.

"Pakistan having jumped up 28 places on the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Index and clinching 108th position besides securing a place among top ten global business climate improvers are no mean feat," said Jawad.

He emphasized that these could be further modified with equal attention to enhance the number of reforms so as to turn the country's image all the more attractive among the world community.

The senior business leader mentioning that World Bank Report, issued Thursday, was based on surveys carried out in Lahore and Karachi with focus on six different reforms introduced during last one year suggested that these must also include Peshawar and Quetta with every potential to further raise country's ranking in terms of Ease of Doing Business.

"Importance of Ease of Doing Business Index, mostly used as a guide by foreign investors to learn more about a country, can not be ignored," said Jawad reminding that these help aiding thedecisions related to pouring of money into the economy.