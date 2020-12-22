UrduPoint.com
BMP Optimistic Of Victory In FPCCI Elections 2021

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 05:10 PM

BMP optimistic of victory in FPCCI elections 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Mian Nasir Hayatt Maggo, the presidential candidate of Businessmen Panel in Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry for the annual elections of FPCCI-2021 expressed his full confidence over group's victory as they have received overwhelming support from chambers and other trade bodies from all over the country.

BMP is being led by Mian Anjum Nisar, who is also FPCCI President for 2020. Other contestant group is United Businessmen Group led by S.M.Muneer. The elections are scheduled on Dec.30,2020.

Mian Nasir Hayatt Maggo, highlighting BMP's performance in the year 2020, said FPCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar along with his team of officer bearers , and other leaders of his group had been playing their best possible role from the platform of this apex trade body of the country for the resolution of the issues facing trade and industry , and for getting maximum incentives and facilities for them to boost industrial growth and exports.

Despite difficult situation emerging after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic , the industry sustained and the exports witnessed significant increase in 2020. This could be possible due to continued efforts and pursuance by BMP leadership that the Government came up with the bail out financial packages for the industry and businesses to absorb the shocks of COVID-19.

Besides these packages, he added, BMP struggled to get the power tariff for the industry rationalized, the policy rate (interest) reduced by five percent. Huge financial package for the housing and construction sector was prominent among the government relief lobbied for by BMP leadership, he said.

Mr. Maggo said BMP leadership had also been very actively engaged with the Federal and Provincial governments in formulation of the policies on trade and industry including the annual budgets making.

Mian Nasir Hayatt Maggo is a well-experienced business leader rendering meritorious services for the promotion of trade and industries on different business platforms including Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry as its president. KCCI is the largest chamber of the country.

Maggo resolved that after his election as president FPCCI , he would make the best and the most effective use of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry for promoting trade and industry, and local and foreign investment. Strongly believing in team work and co-existence, he would ensure maximum participation of the business leaders representing different chambers and associations of the country besides FPCCI in the struggle for economic prosperity and development of the country, along with welfare of the business community.

