BMP, Rangers to jointly carry out operation against Ladi gang

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Border Military Police (BMP) and Rangers will conduct operation against notorious Ladi Gang and abductors of Kucha area of Rajanpur while police will help against kidnappers.

Regional Police Officer (RPO), Faisal Rana said this while directing police officials at Sonaimi Police Station which was also his camp office for operation here on Tuesday.

He informed that latest equipments including 60 MM Motors and 14.5 guns have shifted to Kucha area adding that police have tightened the noose around kidnappers.

Armoured and APS vehicles were also taking part in the competition, he said addinng it has decided that BMP and Rangers would carry out operation against Ladi gang.

Aerial motoring of operation in Kucha area of Rajanpur would also be done, he maintained.

Contingent of Police, Elite force and Special Police Unit would on stand by, the RPO stated.