UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BMP, Rangers To Jointly Carry Out Operation Against Ladi Gang

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 09:20 PM

BMP, Rangers to jointly carry out operation against Ladi gang

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Border Military Police (BMP) and Rangers will conduct operation against notorious Ladi Gang and abductors of Kucha area of Rajanpur while police will help against kidnappers.

Regional Police Officer (RPO), Faisal Rana said this while directing police officials at Sonaimi Police Station which was also his camp office for operation here on Tuesday.

He informed that latest equipments including 60 MM Motors and 14.5 guns have shifted to Kucha area adding that police have tightened the noose around kidnappers.

Armoured and APS vehicles were also taking part in the competition, he said addinng it has decided that BMP and Rangers would carry out operation against Ladi gang.

Aerial motoring of operation in Kucha area of Rajanpur would also be done, he maintained.

Contingent of Police, Elite force and Special Police Unit would on stand by, the RPO stated.

Related Topics

Rangers Police Police Station Vehicles Rajanpur Border

Recent Stories

UAE making progress in implementing green hydrogen ..

14 minutes ago

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

59 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for For ..

2 hours ago

National Centre of Meteorology rolls out host of n ..

3 hours ago

UAE highlights carbon emission reduction strategie ..

3 hours ago

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.