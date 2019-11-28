BMP set to win FPCCI annual elections 2020: Ghulam Ali

Former president, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and general secretary Businessman Panel (BMP), Haji Ghulam Ali has said that the success of the BMP presidential candidate, Mian Anjum Nisar and his panel in annual elections of the apex trade body is written on the wall

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Former president, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and general secretary Businessman Panel (BMP), Haji Ghulam Ali has said that the success of the BMP presidential candidate, Mian Anjum Nisar and his panel in annual elections of the apex trade body is written on the wall.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that the leadership of the BMP is fully capable to resolve the problems generated due to the incompetent and self-proclaimed sitting leadership of the FPCCI.

He further said that BMP will succeed in getting relief in the discount rate, cut in power and gas tariff and industries and commerce and will come up to the expectations of the industries and traders across the country.

He said that after success in the FPCCI elections, BMP will cut the fee of the chambers, associations and women chambers by 100 percent and the remaining collected fee will be spent on the welfare and development of the trade bodies.

Haji Ghulam Ali said that currently industries and trade and business community are confronted with multiple problems and they should have to exhibit unity to vote the presidential candidate of BMP,Mian Anjum Nisar and his cabinet to resolve the problems of the trading community.

He said that day night efforts are required to raise voice in the power corridors for the rights of the business community, development of trade and industry and restoration of the lost prestige of the federation.