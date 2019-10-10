BMP termed a baseless demand of FPCCI for resignation of Razak Dawood

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Businessmen Panel (BMP) termed a baseless demand of the FPCCIregarding resignation of Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Textile, Razzaq Dawood in itsyesterday press conference

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th October, 2019) The Businessmen Panel (BMP) termed a baseless demand of the FPCCIregarding resignation of Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Textile, Razzaq Dawood in itsyesterday press conference.Secretary General (Federal) and Spokesperson of the BMP, Ahmad Jawad said election schedule ofFPCCI is already announced for the forth coming elections which will be scheduled in December and atthis time FPCCI Office Bearers have no moral authority to made these type of demands, if it's actuallythat so then FPCCI should did it few months back.Jawad said Razzaq Dawood belongs to Business community and he tried its level best to facilitate thetrade in its ongoing portfolio.

The approval of first-ever e-commerce policy framework by the federal cabinet in Razzaq Dawood tenurea highly positive development as it would promote e-businesses, create plenty of jobs for youth andfacilitate the growth of business activities and exports.Jawad said e-commerce sales were a growing business in the world as according to United NationsConference on Trade and Development (UNCTD), global e-commerce sales grew 13% in 2017, reachingan estimated $29 trillion.

He said that share of e-commerce sales in China's GDP was 16 percent andIndia's 15%, but Pakistan was way behind in realizing the actual potential e-commerce sales.