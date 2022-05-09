UrduPoint.com

BMP To Be Upgraded To Maintain Law, Order Situation In Koh-e-Suleman Tribal Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2022 | 05:00 PM

BMP to be upgraded to maintain law, order situation in Koh-e-Suleman tribal areas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Border Military Force would be transformed into modern force through its re-organization to maintain and improve law and order situation in tribal areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur.

This was decided in a virtual meeting attended MPA Sardar Owais Khan Leghari, Additional Chief Secretary Home Department Ali Murtaza, additional chief secretary south Punjab Saqib Zafar and additional IG Ehsan Sadique, on Monday.

Owais Leghari stated that the people of tribal areas were peaceful and patriotic citizens. Tourism could be promoted in Fort Munro and some other tribal areas by by promoting peace. Additional Chief Secretary Saqib Zafar observed that the government was committed to provide maximum relief to residents of tribal areas.

He added that 307 Primary, 36 middle and 16 high schools had been established in the tribal areas. Simiarly, road infrastructure has also been developed. Additional IG Ehsan Sadique also spoke and stated that Punjab Police would also continue to extend maximum support to Border Military Police.

Earlier, Commissioner DG Khan Liaqat Chathha informed that Koh-e-Suleman tribal area was consist of 6475 kilometers. There were 24 police stations to maintain law and order situation. Border Military Police have 32 vehicles. New vehicles and arms would also be given to upgrade the BMP, he added.

