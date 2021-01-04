UrduPoint.com
BMP's Leaders Resolve For Best Use Of FPCCI For Trade, Industry Boost

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

BMP's leaders resolve for best use of FPCCI for trade, industry boost

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Businessmen Panel leadership and newly elected office bearers of FPCCI have pledged to make the best use of their abilities to address the issues facing trade and industry in the country, and will come up to the expectations of the business community who whole heartily supported BMP candidates in FPCCI elections for the year 2021.

In a joint statement here on Monday, Mian Anjum Nisar, Chairman Businessmen Panel in Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and former president FPCCI, newly elected President FPCCI Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzeb Akram and other officer bearers from BMP termed their group's impressive victory in FPCCI elections as success of the business community across the country.

" Our aim is only to serve the business community and to solve their problems and take every step to promote trade and industry so that the economy can flourish," BMP leaders reaffirmed.

They said FPCCI was a strong platform for raising the voice of business community before the governments at the centre and in provinces. That, the BMP team would continue its tradition of serving the business community without any discrimination. However, the business community must maintain full solidarity and unity among their ranks for better and practical policies by the government with ultimate goal of ensuring economic prosperity and development in the country.

