BMP's Mian Nasir H.Magoo Declared FPCCI President

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 07:50 PM

BMP's Mian Nasir H.Magoo declared FPCCI president

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Mian Nasser Hyatt Magoo and Khawaja Shazaib Akram on Thursday were formally declared as elected President and Senior Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry respectively for the year 2021 FPCCI.

FPCCI, the apex trade body of the country, held its Annual General Meeting on December 31, 2020, here at Federation House Karachi wherein the Election Commission announced the results of FPCCI elections-2021. Accordingly, Mian Nasser Hyatt Magoo 8of Businessmen Panel in FPCCI emerged the winner as President FPCCI with 180 votes against his opponent group United Businessmen Group's candidate S.Khalid Tawab who got 178 votes.

Khawaja Shazaib Akram was declared elected as Senior Vice President with 197 against Abdul Rauf Mukhtar's 161 votes, said FPCCI statement.

On the Association seats Athar Sultan Chawla, Hanif Lakhani, Chuhdary Muhammad Saleem, and Muhammad Arif Yousuf Jeva were declared elected as Vice Presidents.

Adeel Siddiqui and Nasir Khan were elected un-opposed as Vice President from Sindh and Balochistan respectively.

Muhammad Zahid Shah elected as Vice President from Kbyber Pakhtoonkhwa with 18 votes and his opponent Lali Shah got 8 votes. Raja Muhammad Anwar was elected as Vice President from Punjab with 28 votes against his opponent Amir Anwar getting 12 votes. On the seat of Women Chamber Farzana Ali Ahmed elected unopposed as Vice President. Competition ties up at Federal Area with 4 votes to Qurban Ali and 4 votes to Naseer Mansoor Qureshi.

On the seat of the chamber of small traders, Muhammad Nawaz elected as Vice President with 9 votes while his opponent Salman Elahi got 8 votes.

Newly elected body will assume the charge of their offices from January 1,2021.

