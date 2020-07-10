BMU fraternity observed third death anniversary of Prof. FU Baqai with due solemnity

The third death anniversary of Prof Fariduddin Baqai, the pioneer of community oriented medical education in the country and founder of one of its first medical college in the private sector was observed here Friday by the faculty members, non teaching staff and students of Baqai Medical University

On the occasion Quran Khawani was organized followed by a session during which colleagues of the late surgeon and educationist paid glowing tributes to him.

Reminiscing his contribution towards availability of healthcare services at the doorsteps of neglected communities, often located in far and flung areas, they emphasized need for replication of the same by the government as well as private sectors.