UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BMU Fraternity Observed Third Death Anniversary Of Prof. FU Baqai With Due Solemnity

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 06:27 PM

BMU fraternity observed third death anniversary of Prof. FU Baqai with due solemnity

The third death anniversary of Prof Fariduddin Baqai, the pioneer of community oriented medical education in the country and founder of one of its first medical college in the private sector was observed here Friday by the faculty members, non teaching staff and students of Baqai Medical University

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The third death anniversary of Prof Fariduddin Baqai, the pioneer of community oriented medical education in the country and founder of one of its first medical college in the private sector was observed here Friday by the faculty members, non teaching staff and students of Baqai Medical University.

On the occasion Quran Khawani was organized followed by a session during which colleagues of the late surgeon and educationist paid glowing tributes to him.

Reminiscing his contribution towards availability of healthcare services at the doorsteps of neglected communities, often located in far and flung areas, they emphasized need for replication of the same by the government as well as private sectors.

Related Topics

Education Same Government

Recent Stories

Extreme attempts to handle debt damaged economy: M ..

30 minutes ago

PM initiates second national action plan against l ..

59 minutes ago

'Increase minimum age of marriage for girls in Pun ..

1 hour ago

PCB responds to Danish Kaneria and Saleem Malik

1 hour ago

Srebrenica massacre, 25 years on Muslims still fac ..

4 minutes ago

Boy drowns while saving brother, cousin

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.