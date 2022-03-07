BMW company organises heavy bike rally

The BMW company organised a heavy bike rally on Monday and more than 40 bike-riders participated in it and visited Darbar Kartarpur

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :The BMW company organised a heavy bike rally on Monday and more than 40 bike-riders participated in it and visited Darbar Kartarpur.

Chairman Dewan Motors Yousuf Dewan, Chief Executive Officer Nabeeha Yousaf and other guests were also present.

At the end of the rally, Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar welcomed Chairman Dewan Motors Yousuf Diwan and CEO Nabeeha Yousuf and other participants on their arrival at Narowal. She said promotion of tourism was need of the hour and the government of Punjab was striving for development of the sector.

The DC said promotion of tourism would help reduce poverty in the province and strengthen the national economy.