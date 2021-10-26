BNB-faculty members, students observes black-day to condemns brutalities in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Faculty members and students of the Begum Nusrat Bhutto (BNB) Women University Sukkur observed Black Day to condemn the Indian atrocities and brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor, students of girls hostels participated in a rally to protest violation of human rights in IIOJK.

They chanted slogans to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and said day is not far when oppressed people of Kashmir will get their basic human right, the right of self determination. Students also read national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.