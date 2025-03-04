BNBWU holds 1st special syndicate meeting

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University (BNBWU) Sukkur convened its 1st Special Syndicate meeting here on Tuesday.

The meeting, presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Tehmina Nangraj, brought together esteemed Syndicate members to advance the university's mission of empowering women through education and research.

The meeting was attended by, Prof. Dr.Ghulam Raza Bhatti (online), Prof. Dr. Aneela Atta-ur-Rehman (online), Dr. Shahzad Nasim, Dr. Saifullah Bullo, Dr. Noor Ahmed Brohi, Nawab Khan, Syed Rasool Shah, Abdul Salam Chandio (special invitee) and Ms Amina Bibi

The meeting reaffirmed the university's dedication to educational excellence and research initiatives aligned with its goals.