BNP Asadullah Baloch Wins PB-29 Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2024 | 10:50 AM

BNP Asadullah Baloch wins PB-29 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Balochistan National Party (BNP) candidate Mir Asadullah Baloch has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-29, Panjgur-I by securing 7,263 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was National Party (NP) candidate Muhammad Aslam Baloch who bagged 4,547 votes.

Overall voters turnout remained 28.73 per cent.

