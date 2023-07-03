Open Menu

BNP Blocks National Highways Against Khuzdar Unrest

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2023 | 06:10 PM

BNP blocks national highways against Khuzdar unrest

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :The Balochistan National Party (BNP) has blocked main national highways across the province against the prevailing situation in the Wadh area of Balochistan.

The province remains disconnected via road links with various parts of the country as the BNP activists put barricades on the roads leading to Punjab, and Sindh.

Quetta-Taftan highway linking Pakistan with neighbouring Iran was also blocked by the protestors.

BNP supporters under the leadership of Malik Naseer Shahwani, the parliamentary leader of the BNP in the Balochistan Assembly blocked the main Sariab Road Quetta as a part of the protest.

It may be mentioned here that BNP had announced a wheel-jam strike across Balochistan against the tense situation in Wadh.

The provincial government is striving to end the protest. No untoward incident has been reported so far.

