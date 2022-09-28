BNP chief, minister call on PM

Chief of Balochistan National Party (BNP) and Member of the National Assembly, Sardar Akhtar Mengal and Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief of Balochistan National Party (BNP) and Member of the National Assembly, Sardar Akhtar Mengal and Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, overall situation in the country and political situation were discussed, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah, Minister of Sate for Energy Muhammad Hashim Notezai and PM's Special Assistant Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan attended the meeting.