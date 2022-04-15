UrduPoint.com

BNP Delegation Calls On PM Shehbaz Sharif

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published April 15, 2022 | 05:18 PM

A delegation of Balochistan National Party (BNP) led by its chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and congratulated him on assuming his office

The BNP delegation expressed the determination to work with the new government for the development of the country, and contributing towards the progress of Balochistan and its people.

The prime minister expressed gratitude to the BNP for their support towards strengthening democracy in the country.

He also lauded the commitment of BNP to work together for the betterment of the country.

