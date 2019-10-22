BNP leader for streamlining petrol business in Balochistan

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :BNP's member of the Balochistan Assembly Sana Ullah Balcoh Tuesday underlined the need for evolving a mechanism to streamline the business of petroleum products in the province.

A workable strategy was required to stop smuggling of petrol and bring the business under lawful channels as around 700,000 people were attached with it, he said while talking to APP.

The Balochistan National Party (BNP) leader said only 30,000 people were directly engaged in the smuggling activity while the rest were indirectly involved.

Sana Ullah Baloch alleged that the provincial government seemed to have forgotten its promise of providing employment to the youth as no policy had so far been framed for the human resource sector.

Lack of job opportunities, he said, was creating anxiety among the youth, which might push them towards subversive activities.

He said the government should take initiatives for capacity building and technical training of the youth to facilitate them in getting employment at home and abroad. More vocational and technical training institutions should be set up in the province to equip the youth with modern skills, he added.

The BNP leader asked the provincial government to start construction work on the industrial zones to boost economic activities in the province.

The development projects initiated in remote areas should be completed within the stipulated time as they would help bring prosperity for the local people, he added.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan Government's spokesperson Liaquat shahwani said industrialization was imperative to overcome the unemployment issue in the province.

The government had initiated development work on three economic and marble zones in the province, he added.

To a query, he said the government was making efforts to curb the smuggling business as smuggled petrol laden vehicles were involved in tragic accidents on the provincial highways.

The oil smugglers were not putting the precious lives and property of others at risk, but were also losing their own lives, besides causing loss to the national exchequer, he added.

The provincial government in a notification has directed the commissioners and deputy commissioners to be more vigilant against petrol smuggling, warning that they would be held responsible if any vehicle laden with smuggled petrol were found running in their areas.

Liaqat Shahwani said the provincial government was setting up emergency response centers along the highways to provide first aid in emergency situations.

To another question, the spokesperson said the government was trying its best to provide maximum number of official jobs to the people.